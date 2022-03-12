40 billion rupees dispersed among youth as business loans: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said in a statement the government has so far disbursed 40 billion rupees among the youth as business loans across the country.

He said the government has accelerated the disbursement of business loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the maximum number of youth in the country.

Dar said under Kmayab Jawan Programme, loans up to three billion rupees are being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their businesses.

He also said around 50,000 youth across the country have been provided employment opportunities in the agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors, through the Kamyab Jawan Programme loan scheme.

Earlier, Usman Dar announced that the government had approved Rs39 billion to economically empower the youth, and nearly 25, 700 people had qualified for the loan scheme.