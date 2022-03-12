Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 10:15 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

40 billion rupees dispersed among youth as business loans: Usman Dar

APP News Agency

12th Mar, 2022. 10:15 am

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said in a statement the government has so far disbursed 40 billion rupees among the youth as business loans across the country.

He said the government has accelerated the disbursement of business loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the maximum number of youth in the country.

Dar said under Kmayab Jawan Programme, loans up to three billion rupees are being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their businesses.

Read more: Loans worth Rs39b approved to economically empower youth: Usman Dar

He also said around 50,000 youth across the country have been provided employment opportunities in the agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors, through the Kamyab Jawan Programme loan scheme.

Earlier, Usman Dar announced that the government had approved Rs39 billion to economically empower the youth, and nearly 25, 700 people had qualified for the loan scheme.

Read More

12 hours ago
JI likely to adopt neutrality option on no-trust motion against PM Imran

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has hinted at maintaining neutrality of the...
13 hours ago
Kissan Card will make farmers prosperous, says Punjab Governor Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government's historic initiative...
14 hours ago
Low cost housing scheme good opportunity for business community, says SBP Governor

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir on Friday urged the...
14 hours ago
Court seeks arguments on Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal plea

An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on acquittal application of Leader...
14 hours ago
Farrukh Habib urges world to take note of Indian nuclear missile system’s weakness

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to...
15 hours ago
Missile accidentally fired into Pakistan, admits Indian defence ministry

Indian defence ministry has admitted its mistake that a missile had accidentally...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
India needs to explain ‘missile accident’ better: Sherry Rehman

A day after Pakistan condemned what it called an "unprovoked violation of...
Opposition does not have required numbers for no-confidence motion, claims Umar
32 mins ago
Opposition does not have required numbers for no-confidence motion, claims Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar has claimed that the...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
3 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 12th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 12th March 2022) 24k...
Gold rate in Qatar
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th March 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
Adsence Ad 300X600