80pc Pakistanis believe PM to complete  five-year term: Survey

Eighty percent of Pakistanis, according to a Pulse survey, believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure and there will no mid-term elections.

Almost six amongst 10 (62 per cent) believe that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will sustain against the no-trust move, whereas two amongst 10 (23%) have the opinion that the government of Prime Minister will be topped as a result of the no-confidence move. While 15% have no opinion.

When asked about relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan, overall 63 per cent of respondents were satisfied (32 per cent completely satisfied and 31 per cent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of Rs 2000 increase in Ehsaas financial aid from Rs 12000 to Rs 14000. Thirty two per cent were completely dissatisfied and five per cent have no opinion.

On an overall level, 66 per cent respondents from Punjab were satisfied (37% were completely satisfied and 29 per cent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of the Prime Minister for issuing of Sehat cards till March end.

The Prime Minister claimed that despite the high inflation rate of petroleum products at the international level, due to efficient and high tax collection, his government was able to provide relief to the masses.

When we asked respondents opinion about the claim, 10 per cent of the respondents completely agreed and 42 per cent somewhat agreed (cumulatively 52 per cent agreed), whereas 42 per cent completely agreed with the claim.

There was a split opinion on relief of Rs 10 on petroleum prices by the Prime Minister. Almost half (48%) believe that it will not work. Whereas 8 per cent believe that it was a huge relief and 41 per cent take it as somewhat relief (cumulatively 49 per cent have the perception of getting relief), three per cent had no opinion.

Again there was a split opinion on the reduction of Rs 5 on electricity. 47 per cent feel that this reduction was not a significant relief whereas nine per cent believed that this was a significant reduction and 42 per cent believed that it was somewhat relief (cumulatively 51 per cent have the perception of getting relief). Three per cent had no opinion.