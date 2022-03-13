Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

80pc Pakistanis believe PM to complete  five-year term: Survey

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:03 pm
Public Pulse
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Eighty percent of Pakistanis, according to a Pulse survey, believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure and there will no mid-term elections.

Almost six amongst 10 (62 per cent) believe that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will sustain against the no-trust move, whereas two amongst 10 (23%) have the opinion that the government of Prime Minister will be topped as a result of the no-confidence move. While 15% have no opinion.

Read more: Imran asks PTI representatives to strengthen their engagement with people

When asked about relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan, overall 63 per cent of respondents were satisfied (32 per cent completely satisfied and 31 per cent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of Rs 2000 increase in Ehsaas financial aid from Rs 12000 to Rs 14000. Thirty two per cent were completely dissatisfied and five per cent have no opinion.

On an overall level, 66 per cent respondents from Punjab were satisfied (37% were completely satisfied and 29 per cent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of the Prime Minister for issuing of Sehat cards till March end.

The Prime Minister claimed that despite the high inflation rate of petroleum products at the international level, due to efficient and high tax collection, his government was able to provide relief to the masses.

When we asked respondents opinion about the claim, 10 per cent of the respondents completely agreed and 42 per cent somewhat agreed (cumulatively 52 per cent agreed), whereas 42 per cent completely agreed with the claim.

There was a split opinion on relief of Rs 10 on petroleum prices by the Prime Minister. Almost half (48%) believe that it will not work. Whereas 8 per cent believe that it was a huge relief and 41 per cent take it as somewhat relief (cumulatively 49 per cent have the perception of getting relief), three per cent had no opinion.

Read more: All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

Again there was a split opinion on the reduction of Rs 5 on electricity. 47 per cent feel that this reduction was not a significant relief whereas nine per cent believed that this was a significant reduction and 42 per cent believed that it was somewhat relief (cumulatively 51 per cent have the perception of getting relief). Three per cent had no opinion.

Read More

2 hours ago
PML-Q meeting remains inconclusive about supporting Opposition or PTI govt

The consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has remained inconclusive regarding...
2 hours ago
PML-N, PPP agree to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi if PML-Q supports no-trust motion

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to...
3 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto blames PM Imran for trying to rig no-confidence motion

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blamed  Prime Minister Imran...
5 hours ago
PM Imran says he came into politics to make Pakistanis a nation, not to know goods' rates

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he had come into...
6 hours ago
More tax exemptions to be abolished soon: chairman FBR

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq on Sunday...
6 hours ago
Govt will not allow any militia to take law into its hands, warns Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation
7 mins ago
Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation

COLOMBO, March 13 (Xinhua) -- An all-party conference in Sri Lanka will...
'Racist' Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry's memoir
11 mins ago
‘Racist’ Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
23 mins ago
According to a French official, Putin did not demonstrate a willingness to end the Ukraine war during the phone call

During a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor...
OIC
24 mins ago
It is a great honour for Pakistan to host OIC-CFMs: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that after holding...
Adsence Ad 300X600