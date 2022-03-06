A spiralling crime graph

Nabeel was chatting with a friend outside his house in North Karachi, when two motorbike-straddling gunmen suddenly appeared. They divested Nabeel and his friend of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings they had on them at gunpoint, and then attempted to make their way into Nabeel’s house.

At this, Nabeel began to resist, putting up a struggle. The robbers unhesitatingly fired at him and fled. The bullet lodged in Nabeel’s head, and after writhing in agony for a few moments, he succumbed to his injuries in sight of his traumatised family, before he could be provided any medical aid.

This incident occurred on Feb 27 and was one among many. Just since January this year, 25 people have fallen prey to armed robbers, who have deprived their victims not only of their belongings, but also of their lives.

According to police and CPLC figures, 44 people were murdered in the metropolis, 14 of them in street crime, during the month of January. The data for February is currently being compiled. However, according to some official statistics garnered, 12 people were gunned down in the first 20 days of the month, while resisting robbers.

Notice of the escalating street crime situation was only taken at an official level after TV journalist, Athar Mateen Ahmed, was shot dead in a robbery in North Nazimabad on February 18. Various media organisations began to pressurise the government to apprehend Mateen’s killers and get serious about controlling street crime. Subsequently, the police claimed that the prime suspect in Athar Mateen’s murder was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in the small town of Qambar Shahdadkot.

After Mateen’s death, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held two high-level meetings on street crime. He approved the plan chalked out by the reappointed Additional IG Police Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon, calling for the E-Tagging of repeat offenders who are either in jail, or have been released on bail in the first phase. The Chief Minister also directed the police to start extensive patrolling and take strict action against criminals.

Many decisions regarding the tackling of street crime have also been taken in the past, but the result of those is visible from the rapidly escalating graph. The Karachi police chief told Bol News that drug addicts were usually responsible, but mounting inflation is increasingly another factor prompting such crimes.

Most police officers contend that drug users are behind the city’s criminal activities. They say drug users generally do not have the money to buy drugs and so resort to crime to earn the money to feed their addiction. According to the officers, the growing number of drug addicts in the city are the main reason for the spike in crime.

In the recent meeting on law and order, CM Murad Shah was briefed about the involvement of drug addicts in criminal activities. Resultantly, said the Chief Minister, “Drug addicts are involved in street crime; their removal from the streets is imperative.”

However, former deputy chief of the CPLC and social worker Murad Soni does not agree with the police version. According to him, drug users are involved in petty crimes, not organised ones. “If you go through the data, you will learn that 80 percent of the criminals operating are not drug users; rather, they are connected to an organised crime mafia,” he maintained.

Murad Soni added that the police should open their eyes and study the data. He spoke of the high profile case of Athar Mateen Ahmed and questioned the identity of the accused killer, contending the man was part of an organised crime gang. Soni reiterated his stance that the solution to crime was the dismembering of organised criminal gangs and the adoption of a community policing concept.

In the law and order meeting, the Sindh CM had also directed the police to carry out extensive patrolling of the city’s streets. The Karachi police are sometimes seen patrolling on the orders of high-ups, but this is not a common sight. They maintain patrolling is not possible without petrol or diesel — and that is reportedly a genuine problem.

A police official at a local police station said that in the past there was no concept of providing funds to police stations. Now, he conceded, a police station does get some funding, but this is not enough for extensive patrolling. “We started to get funds for five days of routine patrolling. We had to generate the funds for patrolling the remaining two days ourselves. And now we have to generate even more funds for the extensive patrolling we have been asked to do,” said the official.

Independent sources say that when the police talk of having to “generate funds” it means taking bribes from people on one pretext or the other, and the result of this measure will be nothing but an eye-wash.

A police official’s work shift extends to 12 hours, from eight in the morning to eight at night, rather than the standard 8 hours for most jobs. During those 12 hour shifts, since much of the time is to be spent patrolling the streets, policemen need food, water, tea, etc. The police department thus allocates millions of rupees to the police stations as a “feeding fund.”

However, many police officials contend they do not get food while they were on duty on the streets and have to manage on their own. Hence, they maintain, there is a further need to generate the required funds themselves. And this they claim, is time-consuming, so they ask, how are they expected to follow criminals and control crime with these limitations?

In Karachi, Mochko and Gadap are considered the most ‘lucrative’ police stations, with police officers paying up to 50 lakh rupees for a posting in either one of these police stations. Inside sources disclosed to Bol News that the rates for postings to other less productive police stations ranges between 15 and 40 lakh rupees.

Sources reveal that the prime objective of a police official who is posted after the payment of a hefty sum is to double or triple the principal amount he paid before being transferred. In such police stations, the posting period is generally between three to eight months. The standard operating procedure to recover and enhance the money invested for their postings, said a source, is for the concerned officers to take bribes from brothels, gambling dens, drug peddlers, liquor shops, gutka makers, and from organised criminal gangs in return for keeping their eyes shut and allowing crime to continue in the area.

How commonplace this practice is can be judged by just one instance: the Karachi police chief recently convened a meeting of SHOs and asked them how many of them had not taken bribes. From more than 100 officers present at the meeting, only one officer, Rana Haseeb, raised his hand and said he had never accepted a bribe. He was later given a cash award for his honesty.

Another reason for the growing failure to nab criminals, say sources, is because recently more than 600 police officials that were appointed in different cities of the province were transferred to the Karachi police. The appointment of locals was not carried out. A police officer who is not brought up in Karachi, does not know the dynamics of this area. He is not aware of the area politically, culturally, or socially, he is not connected with the people, and most important, he does not have any stake here. This is why these police officers lack the conviction and determination to control crime in the city.

A high-ranking police officer on condition of anonymity disclosed that the main reason for the failure of the prosecution, if alleged criminals were apprehended and the cases went to trial, was that often facts were distorted in the FIRs filed. In many FIRs the accused are charged with several crimes, he said, which is a bid to have a suspect charged with multiple cases so that he does not get bail easily from the court. However, more often than not, the court has doubts about the veracity of the FIRs and gives the accused the benefit of doubt, setting him/her free.

According to the officer, this is for good reason: the practice of writing incorrect FIRs is age old, and the police rarely write what the complainants filing those FIRs tell them. “Just register the facts in the FIR and don’t mention more cases in it. When a FIR is registered purely on the facts, it will be easy for the prosecution to prove its case,” he maintained.

City police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon claims this has already been done. “The Police have improved their investigation skills and now the prosecution rate has gone up to 40 percent. Now we are trying to further improve it,” he stated.

In recent days, Karachi police were seen supporting the workers of a political party, helping them take down the flags of their opponents.

Sources say the police is not supposed to involve themselves in such sorts of political activity. But they contend, police officials, even senior ones, are appointed at the behest of the provincial government. If they do not follow its directives — official or unofficial — they could lose their posting. There have been many examples of this in the past. According to the sources, the Sindh police is completely politicised and demoralised, and thus is unable to take action against organised gangs or the crime mafia.