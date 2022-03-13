According to a former NATO commander, Russian President Vladimir Putin “might be the best thing that has ever happened to the NATO alliance.”

Former NATO supreme allied commander James Stavridis said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “may be the best thing that ever happened” to NATO, explaining that the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the West to strengthen its defences.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, Stavridis, who served as NATO commander from 2009 to 2013, cited Germany’s increase in defence spending, which was announced just days after Putin declared an offensive on Ukraine.

“I served as NATO’s supreme allied commander for four years.” “I would find my way to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and the minister of defence, Ursula von der Leyen, at every conference, every meeting of high-level NATO officials,” Stavridis said. “And I would tell them, ‘You have to increase your defence spending.'” And after four years, I had accomplished nothing.

“Within 48 hours, Vladimir Putin has inspired the Germans to nearly double their defence budget — a wise move on the part of the Germans,” Stavridis continued.

“Vladimir Putin may be the best thing that has ever happened to NATO,” he told Capehart.

On February 27, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, announced the establishment of a special one-time fund of 100 billion euros for military spending. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also stated that the country’s defence budget for the coming year would be more than 2% of GDP, reversing a recent decline in military spending.

Scholz stated that the additional funds would be used to strengthen Germany’s own security as well as to meet NATO obligations.

On Friday, Stavridis told The New York Times that the existing global system was like a battered car that “could use a good tuneup.”

“But it’s still on the road, rolling along, and, ironically, Vladimir Putin has done more to energise it in a week than anything I can remember,” he said.

On Sunday, the retired four-star admiral said Putin was “highly unlikely” to use nuclear weapons or directly confront NATO.

“When it comes to conventional warfare, the NATO alliance outspends Russia 15 to one. In terms of ground troops, we have a four-to-one advantage. In combat aircraft, we have a five-to-one advantage, and in warships, we have a six-to-one advantage “He stated.

“He’s not going to go toe-to-toe with the NATO alliance.”