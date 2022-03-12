Adsence Ads 300X250
Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

12th Mar, 2022. 04:15 pm
ACE team reaches Karachi to bring back PML-N Senator to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday has reached Karachi to bring back detained Senator of PML-N Ch Tanvir to Rawalpindi where he is facing allegations of encroaching upon 46 Kanal state land.

According to officials, the ACE of Rawalpindi had registered a case against the PML-N Senator, but he had fled from the country.

Read more: Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab launches campaign against corrupt elements

A couple of days back, Ch Tanvir had come to Pakistan to attend the marriage ceremony of his son. The ACE team had conducted a raid at his house but couldn’t manage to arrest the accused Senator as he was attending the marriage ceremony.

According to ACE, Senator Ch Tanvir was trying to flee from the country from Karachi airport yesterday but he was apprehended in time now a team has formally arrested him, and he will be brought back to Rawalpindi to face the allegations.

