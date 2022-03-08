Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 05:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Adidas latest to close Russia stores following invasion

AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 05:00 pm
Adidas
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

FRANKFURT – German sportswear group Adidas is temporarily closing its stores in Russia and shut its online shop, joining a growing list of companies suspending their activities following the invasion of Ukraine.

Adidas said in a statement late Monday that it would “suspend the operations of our stores and our e-commerce site in Russia until further notice” but continue to pay its employees.

The outfitter previously suspended its partnership, going back to 2008, with the Russian Football Union following the invasion.

Adidas has around 500 locations in Russia and other former Soviet republics out of a total of 2,168 worldwide, employing around 7,000 people in the region, a spokesman for the company told AFP on Tuesday.

At the end of 2020, sales in the market made up 2.9 percent of Adidas’s total revenues.

The sporting goods company, based in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria, has a long history in Russia, where it has supplied teams since the 1960s, founding a local subsidiary in 1992 after the end of the Soviet Union.

The company joins rivals such as Nike and Bavarian neighbour Puma in closing its stores in Russia, as well as an increasing number of companies in other sectors, including German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Adidas will publish its year end results on Wednesday.

Read More

5 hours ago
Aussie researcher warns of deadly risk of novel flu viruses

SYDNEY - The reopening of Australia's international borders following a two-year closure...
6 hours ago
Dutch aid groups raise 106 mn euros for Ukraine

THE HAGUE - More than 106 million euros have been collected in...
6 hours ago
Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON - Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps...
6 hours ago
IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

VIENNA - The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received...
6 hours ago
Israeli town welcomes fleeing Ukrainian Jews

NOF HAGALIL, Israel - In a parking lot under his municipality office...
6 hours ago
Five reasons why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance

PARIS - Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Govt took measures to provide conducive environment to women, girls: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said...
rupee
7 mins ago
Rupee declines to historic low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell to the historic low at Rs178.61 to the...
Tanzanian sibling
8 mins ago
Netizens impressed: Tanzanian sibling lip-sync to ‘Sanam Re’

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian sibling who became famous for lip-syncing and dancing...
31 mins ago
Kalpen Suresh Modi talks about his experience in Hollywood

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known by his stage name Kal Penn, is...
Adsence Ad 300X600