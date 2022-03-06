Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Afghan family flees Russian bombs in Ukraine

No respite

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Afghan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MEDYKA – After leaving Afghanistan a year ago, Ajmal Rahmani believed he had found a haven of peace in Ukraine.

This week, he and his family had to flee again — this time to Poland to the sounds of Russian bombs. “I run from one war, come to another country and another war starts. Very bad luck,” Rahmani told AFP shortly after crossing into Poland.

His seven-year-old daughter Marwa clutched a beige-coloured soft toy dog as Rahmani spoke.

Together with Marwa, his wife Mina and son Omar, 11, the family walked the last 30 kilometres (19 miles) to the crossing on foot because of the gridlock on the Ukrainian side of the border. After arriving at the Medyka on the Polish side, the family waited with other refugees for a bus that will take them to the nearby city of Przemysl.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled during the four days of conflict into neighbouring countries, mainly Poland, Hungary and Romania.

While most of the refugees are Ukrainian, among them are also students and migrant workers from further afield, including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Nepal.

 

I lost everything

Rahmani, who is in his 40s, said he worked for NATO in Afghanistan for 18 years at Kabul airport. He decided to leave the country four months before the US withdrawal because he received threats and was so scared he kept his children out of school.

“Before that I had a good life in Afghanistan, I had a private house, I had a private car, I had a good salary,” said Rahmani. “I sold my car, my house, everything, I lost everything,” he said. “But nothing is better than the love of my life and my family being with me.”

Rahmani said he struggled to get a visa to leave Afghanistan and decided to go to Ukraine because it was the only country that would take him in. They set up home in Odessa — a Black Sea port city.

Four days ago, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, they had to leave everything again and travelled the 1,110 kiloametres to the border. Polish authorities said nearly 213,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since a while.

Rahmani and his family, like others without a Polish visa, now have 15 days to get registered, said Tomasz Pietrzak, a lawyer with the Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, a charity for migrants.

The timeline is unlikely given the numbers. “Poland will have to very quickly amend its legislation on this issue,” he said.

Rahmani said he was concerned about the future but was encouraged by the warm welcome he received from volunteers and officials assisting the stream of refugees on the Polish side of the border.

“They gave us energy,” he said.

 

Read More

5 mins ago
Humanitarian catastrophe: Afghans to receive over $1B aid from World Bank

WASHINGTON - The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has been worsening and it...
5 mins ago
Music is a therapy

GAZA - For 45 minutes, Julia Ahmed, a young Palestinian woman from...
5 mins ago
Deaths, corruptions play havoc in Iraq

AMARAH, Iraq - A judge shot dead with 15 bullets from a...
5 mins ago
Delivering relief

Johannesburg - Determined to use her skills to fight inequality, South African...
5 mins ago
Western media hypocrisy

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has generated an inspiring wave of solidarity around...
5 mins ago
Boris calls Putin a war criminal, seeks trial

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Vying to fill the gap

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) high expectations from the Ghotki-Karachi march are not exactly...
Moon rover discovers glass
5 mins ago
Moon rover discovers glass

After finding a “mystery hut” that turned out to be a rabbit-shaped...
Army
5 mins ago
Rising risks of nuke war

MOSCOW/NEW YORK/LONDON - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western...
5 mins ago
Sound and fury

Even before it gathered any significant steam, the much trumpeted crusade of...
Adsence Ad 300X600