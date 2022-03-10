DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the airspace of Pakistan was violated by Indian side at Mian Channu. on 9th March 2022.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

He further said that an object from India’s borders had entered Pakistan’s limits at Mian Channu. As soon as the object entered Pakistan’s border, the PAF started monitoring it.

He further said that Pakistan Air Force shot it down, adding the flying object was possibly armless.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemns the incident.

He said that it is the responsibility of India to explain this incident and it has to respond to it.

Major General Babar Iftikhar refused to comment on the political situation in the country and urged not to drag the forces into politics.

He added that the armed forces have nothing to do with politics.

He said that the situation was under control in Balochistan.