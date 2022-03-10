Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:30 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Airspace of Pakistan violated by India on March 9: DG ISPR

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:30 pm
DG ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the airspace of Pakistan was violated by Indian side at Mian Channu. on 9th March 2022.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

He further said that an object from India’s borders had entered Pakistan’s limits at Mian Channu. As soon as the object entered Pakistan’s border, the PAF started monitoring it.

He further said that Pakistan Air Force shot it down, adding the flying object was possibly armless.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemns the incident.

He said that it is the responsibility of India to explain this incident and it has to respond to it.

Major General Babar Iftikhar refused to comment on the political situation in the country and urged not to drag the forces into politics.

He added that the armed forces have nothing to do with politics.

He said that the situation was under control in Balochistan.

Read More

4 hours ago
FIA's plea of daily hearing against Shehbaz in money laundering case dismissed

LAHORE: A special court on Thursday dismissed an application of the Federal...
4 hours ago
PTI announces to initiate disqualification process against its 4 MPAs of Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) announced to initiate disqualification process against four MPAs...
6 hours ago
PTI received funding from sources of anti-Pakistan countries: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said...
6 hours ago
PTI's former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son...
7 hours ago
JI announces series of protests against inflation, govt in Multan

MULTAN: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a series of...
9 hours ago
Rashid says PTI to offer God-thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices
15 seconds ago
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in...
Amanda Bynes
2 mins ago
Amanda Bynes Is Getting Rid of Her Face Tattoo Ahead of Her Conservatorship Hearing

Amanda Bynes has revealed that she is in the process of removing...
Shahid Afridi
11 mins ago
Shahid Afridi criticises team’s defensive strategy during first Test

KARACHI: The Benaud-Qadir Trophy's inaugural Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in...
Camilla
16 mins ago
THE DUCHESS of Cornwall Camilla blasts Russia

During her International Women's Day reception, the Duchess of Cornwall blasted Russia...
Adsence Ad 300X600