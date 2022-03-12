Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
Aleem Khan in contact with opposition, Tareen group & govt upon his return

Aleem khan jkt

PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, a former Punjab minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Opposition leaders and members of the Tareen group have intensified their contacts with the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan upon his return from London, Bol News reported on Saturday.

As per sources, Aleem Khan would be spending a politically occupied day in Lahore upon his return.

The leader will be intensifying his contacts with the leaders of his group and the members of the Assembly.

Notably, Khan travelled to London, and an hours-long meeting took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and him.

Read more: Aleem Khan group joins Tareen group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

His trip to London and meeting with Nawaz sparked speculations that the PTI leader was gearing up to join PML-N.

Earlier, Aleem Khan announced to join PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen along with a group of lawmakers.

This came as a major blow for the PTI government as the opposition has already moved a no-trust motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While talking to the media PTI leader said they had not felt bad about getting ignored if the party had met the expectations of the people.

Aleem said, “Politics is the name of adding up the number of friends. It is the name of standing by friends during hard times.”

