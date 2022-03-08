Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:12 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Aleem Khan not acceptable under any condition for Punjab CM, Buzdar tells PTI

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:12 pm
Buzdar loses support of PTI central leadership

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar—Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that he would not accept Aleem Khan as his replacement for Punjab chief ministership under any condition, sources informed Bol News.

The Punjab chief minister has recommended Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement in case the party wants to replace him. Buzdar maintained that a group of parliamentarians in the Punjab Assembly hold reservations against Khan.

Read more: Aleem Khan group joins Tareen group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

Meanwhile, Elahi has expressed his gratitude to him for proposing his name for the post. Khan has recently met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The PTI leaders conveyed PM Imran Khan’s message to Khan in the meeting. The disgruntled PTI leader has asked for some time for consultation with Jahangir Tareen in response to the message.

Read more: PML-N offers Punjab chief ministership to Aleem Khan: sources

In light of the developments, a number of PTI leaders have also asked for the removal of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar from the post. Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar desire to see a new Punjab Chief Minister in the coming days, said sources.

The local PTI leaders will give their recommendations in their meeting with the premier today.

Read More

1 hour ago
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Pressure mounts on the government as the opposition has submitted the no-confidence...
1 hour ago
Empowered women to ensure development & progress in Pakistan: First Lady

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said...
2 hours ago
Supreme Court orders authorities to de-seal Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the concerned authorities...
2 hours ago
Buzdar loses support of PTI central leadership: Sources

LAHORE: Several senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have endorsed the...
3 hours ago
"We have to focus on women empowerment in country", PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that in Pakistan, most...
3 hours ago
PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P's Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the top leadership...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

india covid
3 mins ago
India logs 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,971,308

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as...
Calvin Ridley
6 mins ago
Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy

Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely, at least until the 2022 season,...
vanuatu
9 mins ago
Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community cases

SUVA - The number of COVID-19 community active cases on Efate, part...
PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill
12 mins ago
‘Khan ready to compete’, Gill welcomes opp’s no-confidence motion

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said...
Adsence Ad 300X600