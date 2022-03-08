Aleem Khan not acceptable under any condition for Punjab CM, Buzdar tells PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that he would not accept Aleem Khan as his replacement for Punjab chief ministership under any condition, sources informed Bol News.

The Punjab chief minister has recommended Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement in case the party wants to replace him. Buzdar maintained that a group of parliamentarians in the Punjab Assembly hold reservations against Khan.

Meanwhile, Elahi has expressed his gratitude to him for proposing his name for the post. Khan has recently met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The PTI leaders conveyed PM Imran Khan’s message to Khan in the meeting. The disgruntled PTI leader has asked for some time for consultation with Jahangir Tareen in response to the message.

In light of the developments, a number of PTI leaders have also asked for the removal of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar from the post. Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar desire to see a new Punjab Chief Minister in the coming days, said sources.

The local PTI leaders will give their recommendations in their meeting with the premier today.