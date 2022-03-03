Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 05:16 pm
All you need to know about Kylie Jenner’s workout routine

03rd Mar, 2022. 05:16 pm
We all know about Kylie Jenner’s makeup collection which proved to be a game changer in the makeup industry.

However, today we’re here to talk about Kylie Jenner’s workout program. Because, honestly we all want to know how does she keep that body after having a child? Young moms, of course, are leaner and return to their pre-baby forms sooner.

It isn’t a stroll in the park, however. She absolutely hates working out even more. Her daughter, Stormi, on the other hand, urged her to work out consistently. Exercising is good for her health, both physically and mentally.

Working out with her family and Kourtney Kardashian’s personal trainer is something Kylie Jenner adores.

She admits she appreciates “a lot of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and needs to alter up the moves all the time.” She went on to say that she and Kourtney “work out for one hour.” “It’s difficult, yet it makes me happy Kourtney likes playing loud music. I’m a big fan of Kanye’s new music ‘Party at 8,’ by PartyNextDoor, is a song that my buddies and I have been listening to on repeat.”

Kylie being a mom also loves spending a lot of time playing with Stormi, who assists her burn calories.

On the contrary, Kylie, loves to follow a balance and strict exercise routine that she follows consistently.

Ten minutes of warm-up, 10 minutes of running up the hill, three sets of 12 reps of side lunges, three sets of 12 reps of front lunges, three sets of 12 repetitions on the skater lunge, three sets of 12 repetitions of bicep curls, three sets of 12 repetitions of lateral dumbbell lifts, three sets of 12 repetitions Dumbbell rows, three sets of 12 reps of crunches. Hold the plank position for two sets of 90 seconds each, three sets of 12 repetitions of ball throws, three sets of 12 repetitions of lat pulldowns, Leg curls with a stability ball – 3 sets of 12 reps, three sets of 12 repetitions of wood chops, three sets of 12 reps for mountain climbers Relax and unwind.

 

