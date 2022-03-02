Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab launches campaign against corrupt elements

LAHORE: Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has launched a vigorous campaign against corrupt elements in government departments and arrested at least 8 persons including a government doctor and two Patwaris.

Dr. Hassan Javed, the Casualty Medical officer (CMO), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan, was held on account of tempering in Medical Legal Report (MLR) by changing status of injury.

According to FIR, the accused tempered MLR when he was performing his duties as CMO in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi in 2017.

According to an ACE official, after the completion of the investigation, Judicial Action was approved against the accused. ACE Punjab has also arrested five persons including a patwari in Case FIR .22/2021 from Pakpattan.

The accused persons, in connivance with officers and officials of the Revenue Department, illegally encroached upon the state land measuring 62 Acre. Judicial action was approved against the accused persons, including Muhammad Nawaz, the patwari, Muhammad Zaman, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Luqman, and Shaukat Ali.

The official further said on the complainant of Manzoor Ahmad, ACE Punjab arrested Patwari Mukhtar Ahmad and Riaat Ali in FIR.232/2019 from Sheikhupura.

According to FIR, Riasat Ali in connivance with Mukhtar Ahmad and other accused persons prepared a fake agreement to sell regarding land measuring 45K-05M and deprived the complainant of the said land.