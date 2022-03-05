Anti-Pakistan forces trying to halt economic progress in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that anti-Pakistan forces were trying to halt economic activities in the country.

He was expressing grief over the Peshawar mosque attack on Friday during prayers on a private television channel.

The minister said that the blast incident was a huge tragedy and urged the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy.

While replying to a question, he maintained that no organisation had claimed responsibility for the terrorist activity.

“It is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the investigations are still going on”, he added.

At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded in a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.