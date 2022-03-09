Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022.
Ariana DeBose recalls an encounter with the Hollywood legend Denzel Washington

Ariana DeBose of West Side Story recalls a memorable encounter with Hollywood legend Denzel Washington. DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 classic film musical. Which uses the format of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to tell the story of two gangs fighting over Manhattan’s San Juan Hill.

Read more: Selena Gomez arrives at the SAG Awards barefoot after tripping on the red carpet

West Side Story has risen to the top of the season’s nominations. With DeBose standing as the project’s best chance of winning on Oscar night. In a new interview, she talks about an exchange she had with fellow Oscar candidate Denzel Washington. Which emphasises the significance of her nomination. DeBose, who was taken aback by his approach, said she couldn’t believe he recognised her and wanted to hug her. She went on to say that seeing her meant a lot to him because he had once been the only person of colour in the room.

Read more: Here’s why Nicole Kidman missed the Oscar nominees luncheon

According to a news agency, Ariana stated, “Denzel Washington came up to me and said, ‘Number one, you realise who I am, this feels awkward and backwards.’ and I was like, ‘Number one, you understand who I am, this feels awkward and backwards.’ ‘You know, I remember when I was the only Black person in this room,’ he added.  As he hugged me and kissed me on the forehead. And I’m not alone today.’ ‘Wow!’ I said. It was very unique.”

Meanwhile, the Academy is embroiled in yet another controversy. As the decision not to show some Oscar categories live has provoked widespread indignation among industry insiders. Of course, Best Supporting Actress isn’t one of them. Those viewers will see DeBose from West Side Story carrying a golden trophy at the conclusion of the night if they tune in at the end of the month.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

