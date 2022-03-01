Asad Umar slams PML-N, PPP over global media coverage for their ‘corruption’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — the two big opposition parties in the country — over global media coverage for their alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Umar praised Primi Minister Imran Khan and said, “PTI gets global coverage for PM [Imran Khan’s] stance against Islamophobia, climate (sic) mitigation efforts, covid response success, social protection etc.”

“Pmln/PPP get global coverage for stolen wealth, illicit property held abroad, money made thru corruption…,” he added.

“The difference cannot get more stark,” the PTI minister stressed.

Last month, Umar had announced a scrutiny committee had been formed to probe funding of the two parties.

“The committee should be asked to submit its report. I do not doubt that when the investigation report on foreign funding of parties would be made public then the entire nation would see that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) collected the money in the most transparent way. And when it comes to collecting money, people have blind faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Umar had said while addressing media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.