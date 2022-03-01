Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Asad Umar slams PML-N, PPP over global media coverage for their ‘corruption’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:09 pm

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar . Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — the two big opposition parties in the country — over global media coverage for their alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Umar praised Primi Minister Imran Khan and said, “PTI gets global coverage for PM [Imran Khan’s] stance against Islamophobia, climate (sic) mitigation efforts, covid response success, social protection etc.”

“Pmln/PPP get global coverage for stolen wealth, illicit property held abroad, money made thru corruption…,” he added.

Read more: Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar

“The difference cannot get more stark,” the PTI minister stressed.

Last month, Umar had announced a scrutiny committee had been formed to probe funding of the two parties.

“The committee should be asked to submit its report. I do not doubt that when the investigation report on foreign funding of parties would be made public then the entire nation would see that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) collected the money in the most transparent way. And when it comes to collecting money, people have blind faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Umar had said while addressing media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.

Read More

1 hour ago
PML-N to repeal PECA ordinance after coming into power: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for equitable, balanced approach towards issues of arms control

Pakistan has called for an equitable and balanced approach towards issues of...
2 hours ago
Pakistan Customs seizes ice drug valuing Rs257mn

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has seized 8.5 KGs methamphetamine drug...
2 hours ago
Nuclear sabre-rattling: When Pakistan, India almost headed towards war

PARIS:  With President Vladimir Putin putting Russia's vast nuclear arsenal -- the...
14 hours ago
Hajra Yamin's recent video is making the rounds on social media

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
15 hours ago
Ayezha Khan shares a cute photo with fans

Ayezha khan, an actress, is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

TRY to PKR
3 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.79 and...
india covid
5 mins ago
India reports 6,915 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,931,045 on Tuesday with...
QAR TO PKR
7 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and...
8 mins ago
PM Imran to announce industrial package in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an industrial package in Lahore...
Adsence Ad 300X600