A drone camera hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari when she was attending a public gathering with her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Khanewal on Friday during a the PPP long march “Awami March” against the PTI government.

Soon after the incident, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left the stage established at the containe and went down.

As per TV visual, the drone camera hit the head of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and she got injured.

Bilawal at once put his shawl on Aseefa’s injury. She was reportedly being taken to hospital.

Bilawal said that he was not able to say anything whether the drone camera deliberately hit her or by mistake it happened.

However, Aseefa Bhutto was daughter of brave mother Benazir Bhutto, adding that Aseefa was with us and would be with us till the end of Awami March.

Security guards of the party have confiscated the drone and imposed ban on the use of drone camera during public gatherings.