Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again asked PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to support the no-confidence motion against the government.

Asif Zardari made this request while meeting the Chaudhry, who called on him at Bilawal House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat assured Asif Zardari of responding to his request after the consultation with the party leadership.

Bol News TV reported that the meeting took place in a conducive environment and both leaders agreed to continue their consultation in future as well.

The channel further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present at Bilawal House at the time of the meeting between Shujaat and Zardari but Bilawal did not turn up at the huddle.

The channel reported that in the meeting of Chaudhry Shujaat and Maulana Falzur Rehman on Tuesday, Shujaat told Fazl, “The Opposition could elect Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister on the conditions, which you shared with us in the last meeting. On which Fazl replied that Chaudhry Sahib, you got late. Upon your refusal, we adopted another course. However, I would convey your message to the PML-N leadership, Fazl said to Shujaat”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the no-confidence move against him would turn out to be the ‘political demise’ of the Opposition.

He said this while addressing a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers here at Governor House during his day-long visit to Karachi.

The prime minister said by submitting the no-confidence motion, the Opposition had taken the step, which he had been longing for.

“I have been waiting for this moment. Now they have been trapped as their no-confidence motion is going to rebound on them,” he said.

He warned the Opposition that he would not spare the ‘thieves’ who had plundered the national wealth and said that he had been waging war against corruption for the last 25 years.

Khan said his first ‘target’ would be the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for his involvement in corruption and money laundering.

He said Zardari was focused on buying loyalties of the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that a PTI MNA told him that he was offered Rs200 million.

Imran Khan also lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s chief Fazal-ur-Rehman for joining Zardari in a bid to save one another.

He accused Zardari and Sharif of coming up with different excuses on the occasions of hearings of court and the National Accountability Bureau.

He said Shahbaz Sharif had laundered billions of rupees to his son and son-in-law abroad, while Fazal-ur-Rehman possessed wealth worth billions even without owning any business.

“I will further reduce electricity prices by retrieving public money from them,” he said, adding that in near future, all these corrupt would end up in jail.

The prime minister said the gang of dacoits had got united against him, adding that the corrupt were not making the move to save the country, but themselves.