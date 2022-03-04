Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 01:57 pm
At least 50 martyred, over 100 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

Photo: File

PESHAWAR: At least 50 people were martyred and over 100 injured in an unfortunate powerful blast at a mosque in Peshawar during Friday prayers, according to initial details given by the law enforcement authorities to the Bol News.

The death toll is feared to rise.

Kocha-e-Rasladar Imam Bargah located near Qissa Khawni Bazar of Peshawar is the site of the incident. Initial reports suggest injured people are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital. Police and rescue teams have arrived at the site.

The hospital management has issued an emergency call and summoned staffers in wake of the blast.

The law enforcement authorities are ascertaining the cause of the unfortunate blast. The security forces personnel have cordoned off the area as they have started collecting evidence. Police have said that details will be shared with the media after the conclusion of investigation.

Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ijaz Khan said that as many as two terrorists attempted to enter the mosque before engaging in an exchange of fire with the police personnel deployed on the mosque.

A policeman was martyred while the other is critically injured, he informed. The prayer leader of the mosque was also martyred in the blast attack.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif gave his condolence to the families of the martyred and expressed his concerns over the return of terror incidents in the country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has summoned an emergency meeting today on the security situation in the province.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the blast ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’ and reiterated that the country has successfully battled with such conspiracies before.

The story is developing, it is being updated with more information.

