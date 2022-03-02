Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Baloch Cultural Day being celebrated with zeal today

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:14 pm
Baloch

Image: Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Baloch cultural day, which falls on March 2 every year, is being celebrated with zeal and fervour on Wednesday to highlight the rich culture of the province.

Various local schools and community centres are holding gatherings and events to promote the culture through activities including folk songs, cultural dance, tableaus Balochi art, and literature.

Read more: Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

The Lahore Arts Council has also organized an event on Baloch Culture Day at Alhamra Arts Centre to promote provincial harmony and national unity.

To mark the celebrations, stalls of clothes, shawls, viscose, and cultural attire reflecting Baloch culture are also established at the centre.

Read More

45 mins ago
Over 1,000 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: Ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Wednesday stated that 1,227...
2 hours ago
Uzbek President to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran...
2 hours ago
PM launches interest-free loans for 4.5m families under Kamyab Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that nearly 4.5 million...
2 hours ago
Government to announce increase in salaries of govt servants: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen says the government would not increase petroleum...
2 hours ago
FBR successfully knocked down February revenue target: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the FBR successfully knocked down a February...
5 hours ago
President Alvi recommends short-term degree programs for efficient human resource

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said to avail tremendous opportunities offered...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Karachi street crimes
4 mins ago
7,500 street criminals in Karachi on bails or at large, police tells CM

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation in view of rising street crimes, Sindh...
9 mins ago
Sean Penn posted a tweet showing him walking on foot to Poland

Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and director, found himself among thousands of...
Furqan Qureshi mother passes away
16 mins ago
Mother of actor Furqan Qureshi passes away after long battle with cancer

Actor Furqan Qureshi's mother passed away on Wednesday, the actor said on...
26 mins ago
Director Matt Reeves was not able to attend the premier of The Batman

The red carpet for the much-anticipated event at Lincoln Center in New...
Adsence Ad 300X600