Baloch Cultural Day being celebrated with zeal today

The Baloch cultural day, which falls on March 2 every year, is being celebrated with zeal and fervour on Wednesday to highlight the rich culture of the province.

Various local schools and community centres are holding gatherings and events to promote the culture through activities including folk songs, cultural dance, tableaus Balochi art, and literature.

The Lahore Arts Council has also organized an event on Baloch Culture Day at Alhamra Arts Centre to promote provincial harmony and national unity.

To mark the celebrations, stalls of clothes, shawls, viscose, and cultural attire reflecting Baloch culture are also established at the centre.