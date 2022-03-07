Adsence Ads 300X250
Mohammad Zafar

08th Mar, 2022. 12:35 am
Balochistan CM Bizenjo says issues will be resolved thru talks

Balochistan CM Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Image: File

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the issues of the province will be resolved not through force but through dialogue and elimination of feelings of deprivation. The youth of Balochistan were used in the last insurgency causing immense damage to our youth.

Read more: Balochistan’s political games

He expressed these views in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the implementation of the National Action Plan.

However, Balochistan CM Bizenjo took a firm stand on the situation and objective situation of Balochistan and said that Balochistan is half of Pakistan where there are abundant natural resources we must first remove the impression from the minds of the youth.

The chief minister said that the problems of Balochistan need to be understood. He said that the area of ​​the province is large and the financial resources here are huge.

The chief minister said that it is necessary to talk seriously with the people sitting outside. The provincial government is making progress in this regard and contacts are being made with the people sitting outside so that they can return home and participate in the national mainstream and political process.

He said that there was a need to equip the youth of Balochistan with education and skills and to engage them in constructive activities.

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that if people get good education, basic facilities, employment and access to their resources then they will not look at the mountaineers and anti-national forces but will focus on their jobs and their families.

“We have advertised thousands of vacancies and recruited them with competency and transparency, while recruitment for hundreds of vacancies in Grade 16 and above has been started by the Public Service Commission,” he said.

“Protect the employment of the people by opening border trade with the help of Illegal trolling has been eliminated in the coastal areas of Balochistan. Unnecessary check posts have been removed from the national highways which were causing problems and difficulties in the employment of the people. The provincial government has set up an endowment of Rs. 2 billion for teaching skills which will enable our youth to get decent employment,” Bizenjo added.

Read more: Those challenging State’s writ will be dealt with iron hands, says Balochistan CM Bizenjo

The chief minister said that the positive effects of the government initiatives will be felt in the next two to three months.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister and the chief of army staff for providing assistance on Reqo Diq and other important issues and hoped that the full attention of the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff would continue to be given to Balochistan.

