Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life but not compromised on her ideologies, says Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardar

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a public meeting in Lahore on Sunday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life but not compromised on her ideologies.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Lahore on Sunday organised in connection with the PPP long march against the PTI government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Benazir Bhutto had struggled for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan for 30 years.

He added Benazir accepted her martyrdom but had not withdrawn from her stance and had not compromised on her ideologies.

He maintained that Jilalas (diehard workers) had once again proved today that Lahore is still Benazir Bhutto’s city.

He observed that whenever conspiracies were hatched against the PPP, but in fact, these intrigues were carried out against the people of Pakistan and democracy.

He said that the PPP had always served the people of Pakistan and provided them bread, cloth and shelter but the current government of the PTI is snatching these things from the poor masses of Pakistan.

He claimed that Asif Ali Zardari had increased the salaries of employees by 100 per cent and he provided jobs to the youth of Pakistan. But Imran Khan had deprived the youth of their jobs and made them jobless, he criticised.

Bilawal said that whether they would stage a sit-in in Islamabad or not, the answer would be given soon.

