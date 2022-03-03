Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:47 pm
Bilawal asks PM Imran to resign within five days or people will topple his govt

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a public meeting in Ahmedpur Sharkia, Punjab on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked  Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign within five days otherwise the people of Pakistan would topple his government.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Ahmedpur Sharkia, Punjab during his party long march “Awami March” against the PTI government on Thursday.

Read more: ‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should himself decide whether he would resign or would be ousted.

He said that the PPP has placed the demands of people before the county and the world.

He said that Quaid-e- Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had raised the slogan of bread, cloth and shelter and he provided all these necessities of life to the masses of the country whereas Benazir also raised the same slogan and she rendered them to the people of Pakistan as well.

Whereas, this selected prime minister had snatched bread, cloth and shelter from the poor masses of the country and deprived them basic necessities of life.

Meanwhile,  Bol News reported on Thursday that after frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said the consensus has been developed after telephonic and physical contacts between PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Shehbaz Sharif.

It added that the leaders have given the green signal to the opposition’s committee to finalise the draft of the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Sources said more than 80 members of different opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI), and Balochistan National Party – Mengal (BNP-Mengal) have signed the draft of the no-trust motion.

Read more: PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Sources have also reported that the opposition has also prepared the requisition for calling the session of the national assembly (NA). The opposition members have claimed that the no-trust motion can be submitted in the assembly secretariat at any time.

