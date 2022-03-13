Adsence Ads 300X250
Bilawal Bhutto blames PM Imran for trying to rig no-confidence motion

Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blamed  Prime Minister Imran Khan for trying to rig the no-confidence motion moved against him.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Read more: Imran Khan’s ‘hooliganism’ cannot save him from no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

He further said that Imran Khan did not believe in democracy but he believed in the rigging.

He added that the opposition would not let him rig the no-trust motion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone frustrated.

The PPP chairman demanded the Election  Commission of Pakistan to decide the pending cases against the government so that the truth would be fully revealed before the nation.

He claimed that this no-trust motion was the first democratic move in the country’s history. He maintained that no member of Parliament could be stopped from casting his vote in the National Assembly as per his/her conscience.

Read more: All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

He further said that every member of parliament should cast his/he rvote for safeguarding the Constitution.

He said that the Opposition was in contact with everyone, who wanted to get rid of this incompetent government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to make a conspiracy against the democratic system, adding that the opposition would not allow him to do so.

He said that Imran, who used to claim to eliminate corruption in the country, himself made record corruption in his tenure.

