Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Assefa Bhutto on Wednesday visited the residence of late Rehman Malik to condole with the family members over the demise of the former interior minister.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Assefa Bhutto sympathized with the deceased’s wife and sons Ali Rehman Malik and Umer Rehman Malik and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Bilawal said the deceased was a valuable asset of the country as well as the Pakistan Peoples Party and his services would long be remembered.

During the visit, the PPP chairman recalled the services rendered by the deceased for the national and the party cause besides the pleasant moments spent with him.

Umer Malik thanked Bilawal and Aseefa for visiting the bereaved family and sharing their grief.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik passed away due to Covid-19 infection at the age of 70 on February 23.

Malik, who was suffering from Covid related complications, had been hospitalized in Islamabad and on ventilator support since early February.

Malik was the federal interior minister from 2008 to 2013 during the PPP regime in Pakistan.

A close confidant of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, he played a key role in the investigation into her assassination, reported the media outlet.