PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to oust the PTI government at every cost.

He said this while addressing a rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad where the PPP Awami March reached on Tuesday night.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP had no personal enmity with Imran Khan but it had turned against him because he made the people’s life miserable by increasing inflation and unemployment in the country.

He blamed that Imran had committed the economical murder of the masses and pushed them below the poverty line.

He said that Imran Khan sabotaged the CPEC and angered Pakistan’s friend countries.

Bilawal Bhutto maintained that he had damaged the cause of Kashmir.

He further said that the people of Pakistan would not tolerate this prime minister anymore and must oust him at every cost, adding that the masses must achieve victory against Imran Khan.

He said that time has come to send you packing and the new generation would take the rein of the country.

Later, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also spoke on the occasion and lauded the sentiments of workers.

Zardari said that Imran Khan must be removed from power as long as he is at the helm of affairs, Pakistan would remain in peril.