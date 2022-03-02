Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims it is time for Dama Dam Mast Qalandar in Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the history is a witness to the fact the rights are never presented on a plate and one has to fight and snatch his or her rights. For getting rights one has to struggle, work hard and offer sacrifices.

The PPP Chairman said this while addressing a rapturous reception of the Awami long march when it reached the Sindh-Punjab border town Gothki on Wednesday.

He said, “We are entering Punjab and the time for Dama Dam Mast Qalandar has arrived.”

He said that at the time when PPP leader Mrs. Faryal Talpur was in a hospital in Islamabad, he was on a bye-election campaign in Gothki for a National Assembly seat. At that difficult time, the people of Gothki supported him and the PPP won that seat. He did not want the selected Imran Khan should win this seat and that was the first defeat of the puppet Imran Khan in bye-elections. He can never forget the people of Gothki who supported the PPP in difficult times. He said that once again he has come to Gothki at a time when every citizen is IN trouble due to the policies of this selected and puppet Imran Khan. Imran Khan has brought destruction on Pakistan in the name of change.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP was formed for the rights of the poor people. Quaid-e-Awam gave rights to the labourers, growers, students, women and every stratum of the society. He gave Pakistan the nuclear capability. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought two dictators, General Zia and General Musharraf. She opposed the terrorists who wanted to destroy Pakistan. This was the result of hard work that we have democracy in Pakistan today. The rights demand hard work and sacrifices. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has to complete the incomplete mission of Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. We have to further the struggle of President Zardari.

The PPP chairman said that with the long march of Jiyalas, the puppet who used to say that inflation is a world phenomenon and he cannot give relief to the people was compelled to reduce the price of petrol and electricity. The puppet in fact used a gimmick because just a few days ago he had increased petrol by 12 rupees per litre and just a day ago had increased power tariff by 6 rupees and then announced to reduce that to 10 and 5 rupees respectively. This new Pakistan of the puppet is an expensive Pakistan.

He said that this is the first ruler in Pakistan who cried before the nation on television and said that the media criticises him. Who is this clown to tell the media and the people not to criticise him. Media always criticises the government but this puppet wants to be a dictator. He wants to gag the media and the people. The media has been this puppet friendly. There was an order issued during this selected Imran’s government that media should do positive reporting. Now he has promulgated PECA amended law but we do not accept this law. Imran’s reverse counting has started. We are coming to Islamabad to remove the puppet who has robbed the people of their basic human, political and economic rights. This selected steals the water of the growers. He robs growers of fertilizers and urea. Two federal ministers have robbed fertilizers and urea from the growers of Gothki.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Jiyalas are coming to Islamabad to democratically attack this selected and puppet Imran Khan. The selected has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table no-confidence against him in the Parliament. With the no-confidence it will be exposed that who is standing with this selected thief and who is standing with the people.