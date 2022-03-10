Bilawal says drone hitting Aseefa wasn’t an accident but a message

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a probe into a drone accident with his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and termed it as a ‘warning’ for him and his father, Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto was injured after being hit by a drone camera when she was present at PPP’s anti-government rally in Khanewal city of Punjab on Friday.

Addressing a presser on Thursday, he asserted that the drone hitting Aseefa during PPP’s long march was not an accident, but a message to him and his father.

Bilawal pointed out that the drone was slowly moving towards them, and then it suddenly struck Aseefa. He demanded that the incident must be investigated by sensitive agencies.

