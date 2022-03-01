Bilawal says people of Pakistan will not disappoint him. Image: File

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, “I know that the people of Pakistan will not disappoint me.”

He said this while addressing a big gathering in Khairpur on Tuesday.

The youth of the country has gone jobless and worried due to the policy of the present government, causing economical crisis in the country.

Bilawal asserted that the PPP always provided jobs to the youth, adding when President Asif Ali Zardari came to power, the whole world was in economical crisis. He did not leave his people in hot water but steered them out of difficult time.

Bilawal asked the crowd whether they wanted such Naya (New) Pakistan where there are inflation, unemployment and poverty.

He maintained that everyone was in trouble in the country

History is witness that the People’s Party has always become the voice of the masses. Benazir Bhutto had always raised her voice for the rights of the poor masses, he recalled.

He blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for leaving the masses in the sea of inflation, joblessness and poverty.