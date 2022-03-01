Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:13 pm
Bilawal says PPP will never accept selected prime minister

01st Mar, 2022. 08:13 pm
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses public gathering in Sukkur on Tuesday night. Screengrab/ Bol News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that this is their democratic right to hold a long march against the government, adding that they don’t want to have a clash with PTI workers and they would not burn public and private properties as the PTI did during its long march.

He maintained that PPP will never accept selected prime minister. He further said that he would never ask his workers to attack the PTI mrach.

He said this while addressing a rally in Sukkur on Tuesday night.

He recalled that the PPP activists would never attack any public and private properties.

He maintained that they would not sit silently until this puppet government would step down.

Earlier, speaking at a big public gathering in Khairpur in the connection with PPP’s anti-government long march on Tuesday, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held accountable for his every action and he will not be allowed to run away.

He further said,  “I know that the people of Pakistan will not disappoint me.”

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who used to advise the people of Pakistan not to be worried but now he had himself gone worried because of the PPP long march.

Read more: Chaudhry brothers assure PM Imran of their full support

The youth of the country has gone jobless and worried due to the policy of the present government, causing economical crisis in the country.

Bilawal asserted that the PPP always provided jobs to the youth, adding when President Asif Ali Zardari came to power, the whole world was in economical crisis.  He did not leave his people in hot water but steered them out of difficult times.

Bilawal asked the crowd whether they wanted such Naya (New) Pakistan where there are inflation, unemployment and poverty.

He maintained that everyone was in trouble in the country.

He observed that history is witness that the People’s Party has always become the voice of the masses. Benazir Bhutto had always raised her voice for the rights of the poor masses, he recalled.

He blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for leaving the masses in the sea of inflation, joblessness and poverty.

Earlier in Naushahro Feroze, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies, submit a resignation and hold elections to see whom the masses supported.

Addressing the public gathering during the PPP’s anti-government long march in Naushahro Firoz, Bilawal Zardari said people had already lost trust in the government, now no-confidence motion should be brought in the parliament as well.

Berating PM Imran Khan, he said Imran was a king of liars. You were such a coward that you stopped from broadcasting former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interview, he said to the PM.

“Imran Khan is a chicken. He has no courage to listen to criticism. He sometimes attacks the judiciary and sometimes sends opposition leaders to prison. It is time that we hold him accountable,” he said.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan had ruined the country’s economy. No more puppet show would be allowed, now only teer (arrow) would run, he maintained.

He gave the PPP supporters credit of the federal government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices by saying that it was because of their protest that the PM Imran’s government lowered the prices.

He said if the government had paid attention to agriculture, the economy would have strengthened.

Bilawal Zardari also said the government had jacked up petrol price by Rs12 before the PPP march. Then, he said, the government cut Rs10 in petrol price to make people fool. Similarly, the government raised Rs6 on electricity and then reduced Rs5 on it to befool people, he added.

