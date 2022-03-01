Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 01:35 pm
BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh wishes prosperity of Pakistan, Muslim world on Shab-e-Mairaj

On the religious occasion of Shab-e-Mairaj, BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh wishes that Almighty Allah may shower his blessings on Pakistan and the whole Muslim world.

In a tweet, Ms Ayesha wrote, “May this holy night #ShabEMeraj showers its blessings on Pakistan and whole Muslim Ummah, and all our prayers for peace, justice, progress and prosperity in our country stand answered.”

Shab e Miraj translates to the Night of Ascent. It refers to the incident of Isra and Mairaj when the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was taken to the Heavens from the Masjid Al Haram in Mecca. Shab e Miraj or the Night of Journey carries great significance in Islam.

