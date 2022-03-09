Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:23 pm
Borussia Moenchengladbach head coach Adi Huetter contracts COVID-19

Adi Huetter

Adi Hütter Bild © picture-alliance/dpa

BERLIN: Adi Huetter, the head coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach, is suffering from Covid and will miss Saturday’s Bundesliga home match against Hertha Berlin.

After Huetter and another member of his coaching staff tested positive, his assistant coach Christian Peintinger will take over at Borussia Park.

Saturday’s home encounter is especially important for Austrian Huetter, who is under pressure with Gladbach sitting just above the relegation zone after a 3-2 setback at Stuttgart last weekend in which they relinquished a two-goal lead.

Gladbach’s away loss was a further setback for a team that, according to 2014 World Cup winner Christoph Kramer, has “1000 things to work on.”

Tayfun Korkut, like Huetter, is under pressure after Hertha Berlin was thrashed 4-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, dropping the Berlin club into the bottom three.

Other Bundesliga clubs have been hurt by the rising number of Covid cases in Germany.

After last weekend’s home game against Dortmund was postponed until March 16 due to 20 Covid cases in their squad, Mainz are attempting to reschedule Saturday’s game at Augsburg.

Although some members of the Mainz team may be available by the weekend, Mainz director Christian Heidel warned that “a large proportion of players would have to go straight from quarantine to the team bus.”

Other teams are influenced in a similar way.

Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro, both of Borussia Dortmund’s defenders, tested positive on Tuesday.

Dortmund’s next opponents, Arminia Bielefeld, have also been affected, which could have an impact on Sunday’s match.

