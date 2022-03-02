Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:00 pm
BTS bags ‘Artist of the Year’ at Korean Music Awards 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:00 pm
BTS
At the Korean Music Awards 2022, BTS won ‘Artist of the Year’ for the third time.
BTS has won the Artist of the Year award at the Korean Music Awards 2022 yet again.
According to Soompi, BTS won the biggest prize, Daesang, while Aespa won awards in the most categories.
In 2018, 2019, and 2022, the Bangtan Boys received this prize. After BTS won the prestigious honors, ARMY was ecstatic and showered them with love.
Aespa, on the other hand, took home awards in categories including Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. On social media, fans of the Girl Group aespa also congratulated them on their victory.

