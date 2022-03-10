Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

10th Mar, 2022. 05:00 pm
Carbon neutrality in Northwest China

Carbon neutrality
BEIJING – The “Asia No.1” smart logistics center in Xi’an, run by China’s online retailer giant JD.com, realized carbon neutrality in 2021. The 100,000 square meters of photovoltaic power generation equipment, covering the warehouse roof, supports the operation of the logistics center, according to JD.com.

The green power serves the automation equipment of the center and charges the electric vehicles during the daytime. At night, the energy storage devices can release the green electricity which has been stored during the daytime to meet the peak demand.

The package sorting and picking robots can operate without light, said Duan Yanjian from JD Logistics, adding that they can save 2,283 kWh per minute, roughly equivalent to the electricity consumption of an average household within one and a half years.

The residual emissions of the smart logistics center are offset by purchasing the China Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER). JD Logistics has deployed about 20,000 new energy vehicles in more than 50 cities around the country.

Combined with clean energy charging infrastructures, they are estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 400,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to the amount absorbed by 20 million trees each year.

The “Asia No.1” smart logistics center in Xi’an was put into operation in 2019. With floor space of nearly 300,000 square meters, the warehouse facility can sort half a million packages a day on average. It is one of the largest logistics centers in northwest China.

