Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:07 pm
Chaudhry brothers assures PM Imran of their full support

PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chaudhry brothers discussed the political situation. Image: File

Chaudhry brothers have assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support and standing by him through thick and thin.

PM Imran Khan paid a visit to the residence of the Chuadhrys and met Chaudry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other PML-Q leaders in  Lahore on Tuesday.

The meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chaudhry brothers lasted for 40 minutes and they discussed the overall political situation in the country, Bol TV reported.

Sources said that Chaudhry brothers had termed the no-confidence motion baseless notion.  They said that if the no-trust motion did not succeed, the prime minister would be much stronger.

They further said that they had told Shehbaz there would be no use in launching a move, which was bound to fail at last.

Shehbaz Sharif had called on them ( Chaudhry brothers) after the passage of 14 years time, they recalled.

Federal Minister and son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elah Monis Elahi said that the PML-Q will continue supporting the PTI government. The government would complete its five-year term, he added.

Read more: Asad Umar slams PML-N, PPP over global media coverage for their ‘corruption’

The prime minister enquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his complete recovery.

The prime minister told the PML-Q leadership about his visit to Russia. The issues of politics and mutual interests also came under discussion. After the meeting, Imran departed from the residence of Chaudhrys.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed welcomed the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chaudhry brothers and termed it a good sign for the country’s politics.

Read more: Bilawal Zardari asks PM Imran to dissolve assemblies, hold elections

He further said that he was not seeing any no-trust motion against the government and the opposition’s motion has died its own death.

