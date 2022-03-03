Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

China denies asking Russia to delay invasion

AFP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:37 pm
Putin
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BEIJING – China on Thursday denied a report it asked Russia to delay its invasion of Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics, as international scrutiny grows of warming ties between the two powers.

Beijing has taken a cautious line over the actions of its close ally and President Xi Jinping held a meeting last month with his Russian counterpart where the pair agreed to a “no limits” partnership.

Since then, Beijing has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine but has stopped short of outright support.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials had told senior Russian officials not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics, citing senior officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden as well as a European official.

The report said Beijing had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week four days after the Olympics closing ceremony.

When asked at a press briefing on Thursday, Beijing dismissed the report.

“The New York Times report is complete fake news. These kinds of diversionary, blame-shifting remarks are thoroughly despicable,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

In the weeks leading up to the February 24 invasion, Chinese state media repeatedly dismissed Western warnings as US hype and did not evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to meet Xi in nearly two years and a guest of honour at the Winter Games opening ceremony.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion, which demanded that Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine.

China was among 35 countries that abstained, while just five — Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Russia voted against it.

The war has caused more than one million people to flee Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

Read More

5 hours ago
Pakistan calls for working with Afghan govt to ensure regional peace

UNITED NATIONS: The new mandate for the United Nations Assistance Mission in...
15 hours ago
Shoah survivors condemn Putin's claim of Ukraine 'denazification'

VIENNA, March 2, 2022 (AFP) - Leading groups representing Holocaust survivors have condemned...
16 hours ago
Senior official, mayor among 7 dead in Cameroon attack

YAOUNDÉ, March 2, 2022 (AFP) - A senior state official and a mayor...
16 hours ago
Hungarian central bank starts winding up of local branch of Russia's Sberbank

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian central bank MNB has revoked...
18 hours ago
IMF recommends Lebanon to approve laws to finalize reform program

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasized the...
18 hours ago
China releases plan to support carbon peak, neutrality goals

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

fiji
8 seconds ago
Fiji sees increase in leptospirosis, dengue fever cases

SUVA - Fiji has seen an increase in the number of people...
Pakistan navy Indian submarine
2 mins ago
Pakistan Navy detected another Indian submarine

Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked the latest Kalvari class...
Kamyab Pakistan
3 mins ago
PM Imran Khan addresses operationalization ceremony of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a ceremony in Islamabad today in...
Finnish president
8 mins ago
Finnish president urges ‘cool head’ over NATO question

HELSINKI - Finland's president called on Thursday for the country to remain...
Adsence Ad 300X600