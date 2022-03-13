Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua

13th Mar, 2022. 05:01 pm
China places 17 million residents under Covid lockdown

Xinhua

lockdown
BEIJING, March 13 – The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put under a citywide lockdown Sunday, the local government announced, after it reported 66 new coronavirus cases and sealed off the central business district.

Home to tech giants including Huawei and Tencent, the city of around 17 million across the border from Covid-hit Hong Kong has told residents to stay home to tamp down an Omicron flare-up, having already closed non-essential venues and banned restaurant dining in recent days.

