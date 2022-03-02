Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Chinese police deals blow to illegal border crossings

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:29 pm
Chinese borders
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BEIJING – China’s Ministry of Public Security Wednesday said it has launched a special operation against criminal activities of illegally crossing the border or frontier and organizing such offenses.

The action will clamp down on organizing and transporting illegal border crossings and using fake licenses in the process, as well as organizing, inveigling, and recruiting personnel into crossing the border illicitly.

It is also aimed to guard against imported COVID-19 infections. Since December 2020 when a similar campaign was initiated, Chinese police have investigated 18,700 criminal cases, with over 96,000 suspects captured and 797 criminal dens busted, said the ministry.

Read More

51 mins ago
Ukraine sports stars joining fight against Russia

PARIS - From world boxing champions to football stars, top Ukrainian sportspeople...
58 mins ago
Sanctions hurt but unlikely to stop Russia: expert

PARIS - Western sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on...
1 hour ago
Top oil producers hold course despite Ukraine war

VIENNA - Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday...
1 hour ago
Ukraine war impact on US economy

WASHINGTON - The impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the US...
1 hour ago
Spain to send 'military hardware' to Ukraine: PM

MADRID - Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion,...
2 hours ago
Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV - Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers ‘nearer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...
Selena Gomez
3 mins ago
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in new alluring photos

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer. She was born on...
Yemeni Huthi
5 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
7 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Adsence Ad 300X600