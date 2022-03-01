Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:29 pm
CAOS Gen Bajwa urges Baloch youth to join law enforcement agencies

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Turbat where he was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan. Image: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalise on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

Read more: PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

CAOS Gen Bajwa encouraged the youth to join local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and contribute towards the security and stability of the area.

The Army Chief visited Turbat where he was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists.

Later, CAOS Gen Bajwa visited University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders, notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women.

“Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan,” the COAS reiterated.

He concluded that the people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability whereas through Comprehensive National effort, true potential of Balochistan will be realised.

Read more: Breaking nexus between terrorists, their sympathisers imperative for defeating terrorism: COAS

Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, the COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

