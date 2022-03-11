An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on acquittal application of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and a counter plea of the prosecution opposing his acquittal in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Earlier, Shehbaz and his son Hamza appeared before two different accountability courts to attend proceedings of three references against them including money laundering, Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and the sugar mills.

The hearings were adjourned due to strike of the legal fraternity on the call of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the country.

Shehbaz requested the court to adjourn the hearings for a longer date saying he being the leader of opposition was busy due to the filing of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presiding Judge Sajid Awan turned down the request, asking Shehbaz to do whatever he was supposed to and let the court do its work.

The judge adjourned the hearings of the housing scheme and sugar mills references till March 18. The judge also sought arguments from both sides on the acquittal of Shehbaz in the mills’ reference.

The other court deferred the hearing in money laundering reference till March 22.

In the sugar mills reference, the NAB accused Shehbaz of issuing a directive, being chief minister, for the construction of the drain to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons –Hamza and Suleman. It said Rs200 million was spent for this purpose from the public money.

In his acquittal plea, Shehbaz denied the charges and contended that the proceedings against him were prompted with mala fide intention. He said the proceedings were politically motivated at the behest of the present government for settling political scores.

He said the construction of the Sullage Carrier (drain) was a public welfare project on the move by the concerned MPA and not for the benefit of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.