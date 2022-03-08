Adsence Ad 160X600
Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in the country
Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in Pakistan as the positivity ratio has fallen to 1.29%.
As per statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in the last 24 hours, a total of 29,216 tests were conducted of which 378 cases returned positive taking the tally to 1,515,392.
With 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, patients remained in critical care are 778 and the death toll has reached 30,281.
Pakistan has seen a steep decline in the infection rate in the past few weeks, with the positivity ratio not soaring more than 3%.
Last time, this much decline was recorded in December 2021.
