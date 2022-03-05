Did Kyle Abrams hinted romance with Deepti Vempati?

On Love Is Blind, Deepti Vempati’s relationship with fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee didn’t work out. But did the show gave her the real romance? Is she looking into dating her co-star?

Read more: Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Shake confided in his friends and family during season two of the Netflix reality program that he didn’t find Deepti physically attractive. Going as far as comparing her to his aunt. Deepti “choosed” herself and rejected him down at the altar in a powerful televised moment.

The ensemble stated during the shocking reunion episode, which aired on March 4. That, Shake’s onscreen antics were a “watered down” version of what actually happened. Kyle Abrams dropped a shock when he stated that he wished he had proposed to Deepti. Instead of Shaina Hurley, with whom he eventually broke up.

Kyle admitted, “I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me.” “I messed up, that’s what I learned the most.”

Read more: The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie’s rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

He said to Deepti, “”I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best, I should’ve tried more for you. I wish I had been able to see what was there in front of me.”

That takes us to Kyle’s most recent TikTok video, which he released the day before the reunion aired. He cryptically swung the camera over to show a peek of Deepti in the video. Hinting that the two have been spending time together, feeding romance speculations.

However, Deepti and Kyle haven’t confirmed if they’re dating or if there’s anything going on between them.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com