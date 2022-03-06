Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

06th Mar, 2022. 05:28 pm
Dragon Boat Festival held in southern California

Dragon Boat
LOS ANGELES – Hundreds of people gathered in Marina del Rey in southern California Saturday for a Dragon Boat Festival featuring dragon boat racing, a live music show and family gatherings. Nearly 40 teams competed in the dragon boat racing in the harbor, with participants’ age ranging from 10 to 70.

Many participants were multi-generational families paddling together.

“The fast-growing sport of dragon boat racing is one that promotes cultural diversity and wellness,” said Nathan Salazar, Dragon Boat Festival organizer and head coach of the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club.

He said dragon boat racing brings people together in a fun and exciting atmosphere. Heidi Stone, a member of the Aero Dragon team, told Xinhua she loves the sport which features profound Chinese culture and history.

“The dragon boat racing is a team sport, and we have to work closely together in the games,” said Stone, noting she likes to experience Chinese culture while taking part in the racing.

Traditionally, dragon boats are decorated with a dragon head at the bow, scales on the canoe, and a tail at the stern. During a dragon boat racing, dozens of paddlers sit in pairs along with a drummer sitting in the front keeping the paddlers’ stroke pace.

