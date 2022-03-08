Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 11:19 am
Dutch aid groups raise 106 mn euros for Ukraine

AFP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 11:19 am
Dutch aid
THE HAGUE – More than 106 million euros have been collected in the Netherlands to help victims of the war in Ukraine, a collective of aid groups said Monday.

“The counter showed 106.2 million euros at the end of this national day of action,” said a statement on a website for 11 humanitarian groups involved in the collection, including the Red Cross and Unicef Netherlands.

It said the collection, which started accepting donations on March 1, would remain open.

“For millions of Ukrainians, including 7.5 million children, the situation is extremely worrying,” said the organisations.

“The money raised can provide them with life-saving emergency aid,” such as medical care, food, shelter and psychological help, they said.

The 106 million euros included 15 million euros from the Dutch government, according to local media reports.

The 11 organisations have joined forces to raise millions for a series of humanitarian disasters since 1984, including the 2004 tsunami in Asia and the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

