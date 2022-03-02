Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 03:15 pm
Earthquake tremors felt in different parts of KP

The tremors were felt in Swat, Nowshera, and Swabi districts of KP. Image: File

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude was felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today, Bol News reported.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Nowshera, and Swabi districts of KP. No casualties from any of the areas  have been reported so far.

Read more: 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

The epicentre, as reported by the seismological cente, was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

In February, an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude had jolted different parts of KP and Punjab.

The epicentre of the earthquake was also Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The tremors were felt in Mardan, Chitral, Malakand, Charsadda, Khyber, Taxila, Mianwali, Sargodha, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Mardan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Attock, Islamabad and other districts of KP and Punjab.

On January 17, at least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan, an official had said.

The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary had told AFP.

According to the US Geological Survey, the shallow quake was magnitude 5.3.

