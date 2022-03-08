SIBBI: At least three people including two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and eight others were wounded in a bomb blast incident on Jail Road near Sibbi Mela in Sibbi on Tuesday, Bol news reported.

The explosion took place after 15 minutes of passage of President Arif Alvi’s convoy. The injured include three motorcycle riders as well.

The dead and wounded have been shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

FC personnel have reached at the site of the incident and cordoned off the area for investigation.