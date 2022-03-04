Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
Embassy of Pakistan evacuated 98% of Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine

Web Desk BOL News

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has safely evacuated nearly 98% of Pakistanis from the war-struck country.

The statement issued by the embassy maintained that only a few nearly 30 Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense attack.

Nearly 1,463 Pakistani have been safely evacuated, while efforts are being made to move out the stranded ones.

As per the Pakistani Envoy, Noel Khokhar, the evacuation process of the nationals has almost been completed from the war-hit Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the embassy was playing its role in the evacuation process.

Notably, the Pakistan embassy also helped stranded Indian students fleeing the Ukraine war in Lviv.

The foreign minister said, “They are kids in distress as a result of the war, and we did everything we could to help them on humanitarian grounds.”

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

