APP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 02:56 pm
Empowered women to ensure development & progress in Pakistan: First Lady

Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that empowered and strong women could effectively contribute towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in connection with International Women’s Day held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, she emphasized the need for ensuring the inclusion of women in the national mainstream.

Begum Alvi expressed satisfaction over the progress on the emancipation of women in Pakistan at all levels, including the representation of women in the parliament.

She said Pakistani women were progressing in all fields based on their talent and determination.

She mentioned that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan promoted the rights of women and encouraged their positive participation in the activities of society.

However, she stressed awareness among women about their rights, adding that educated women, parliamentarians, and entrepreneurs could play a role in guiding the womenfolk in this regard.

Begum Alvi said the president and prime minister of Pakistan were committed to the empowerment of women and particularly focused on ensuring their inheritance rights.

She also emphasized protecting the rights of disabled persons by facilitating them through the provision of necessary infrastructure at public places.

She said through the welfare of women and disabled persons, Pakistan could earn a positive image in the comity of nations.

