Erdogan, Putin to hold a conversation on Sunday: Spokesperson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine issue, according to spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who added that Turkey was ready to assist in resolving the problem.

Read More: The evacuation of Mariupol has been put on hold

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Kalin restated Turkey’s offer to host talks between Ukraine and Russia, urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and stated that Turkey could not abandon relations with either Moscow or Kyiv.