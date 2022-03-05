Euro Millions result: Lottery winning numbers for Friday’s £65million jackpot

The winning numbers for tonight’s massive £65 million EuroMillions National Lottery jackpot draw have been announced.

Tonight’s massive EuroMillions jackpot could change the life of a lucky winner forever.

Even those with the most expensive tastes would be able to live their dreams thanks to the massive prize.

Whether it’s a new country estate, a trip to space, a lifetime vacation to far-flung corners of the globe, or simply paying off any pesky bills or debts – or those of your entire town – tonight’s jackpot could sort it all out and then some.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for tonight are: 6, 20, 40, 42, 43.

The lucky numbers are 10 and 12.

The winning numbers for tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball drawing are: 7, 15, 25, 26, 30, and the Thunderball is: 3.

With each line of numbers you play, you will also receive an automatic UK Millionaire Maker entry.

Every Tuesday and Friday, EuroMillions draws take place. On draw days, the deadline for purchasing tickets is 7.30 p.m.

In addition to the United Kingdom, the game is available in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.