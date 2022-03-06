Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that everyone has equal right to mark International Women’s Day within the constitutional parameters.

He urged the activists to observe the day keeping within limits by avoiding socially, morally and religiously unacceptable slogans.

Tahir Ashrafi said there is a proper mechanism in place to hold any day in the country and everyone should follow the code of conduct as prescribed in the law.

Meanwhile, talking to media along with bereaved families of recent blast in Peshawar on Sunday, Special Representative on Religious Harmony said the nefarious designs of enemies will be frustrated through unity and brotherhood.

He said the people of Peshawar are brave and their sacrifices for the restoration of peace will not go in vain.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said the terrorists involved in the Peshawar blast will be arrested soon.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri visited Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, he reaffirmed his commitment to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.